Close Your Eyes - Lagu ini Bikin Kamu Baper Maksimal

Michael Buble tak pernah berhenti menghasilkan lagu berkualitas. Album-albumnya nyaris selalu meraih kesuksesan dan diterima masyarakat dengan baik.

Michael Buble

SRIPOKU.COM - Michael Buble tak pernah berhenti menghasilkan lagu berkualitas.

Album-albumnya nyaris selalu meraih kesuksesan dan diterima masyarakat dengan baik.

Sebuah single dihasilkannya berjudul Close Your Eyes.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan videonya.

Close your eyes
Let me tell you all the reasons why
Think you're one of a kind.
Here's to you
The one that always pulls us through
Always do what you gotta do
You're one of a kind
Thank God you're mine.

You're an angel dressed in armor
You're the fair in every fight
You're my life and my safe harbor
Where the sun sets every night
And if my love is blind
I don't want to see the light.

It's your beauty that betrays you
Your smile gives you away.
Cause you're made of strength and mercy
And my soul is yours to save
I know this much is true
When my world was dark and blue
I know the only one who rescued me was you

Close your eyes
Let me tell you all the reasons why
You're never gonna to have to cry
Because you're one of a kind
Yeah, here's to you
The one that always pulls us through
You always do what you gotta do baby
Because you're one of a kind.

When your love pours down on me
I know I'm finally free
So I tell you gratefully
Every single beat in my heart is yours to keep

So close your eyes
Let me tell you all the reasons why babe
You're never going to have to cry baby
Because you're one of a kind
Yeah, here's to you
You're the one that always pulls us through
You always do what you got to do babe
'Cause you're one of a kind.

You're the reason why I'm breathing.
With a little look my way
You're the reason that I'm feeling
It's finally safe to stay!

Penulis: Yohanes Endra Kristianto
Sumber: TribunStyle.com

Berita Ini Sudah Diterbitkan di Situs http://style.tribunnews.com/ dengan Judul:
Lirik Michael Bublé Close Your Eyes - Awas, Lagu ini Bikin Kamu Baper Maksimal!

Editor: Bedjo
Sumber: TribunStyle.com
