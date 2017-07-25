Close Your Eyes - Lagu ini Bikin Kamu Baper Maksimal

SRIPOKU.COM - Michael Buble tak pernah berhenti menghasilkan lagu berkualitas.

Album-albumnya nyaris selalu meraih kesuksesan dan diterima masyarakat dengan baik.

Sebuah single dihasilkannya berjudul Close Your Eyes.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan videonya.

Close your eyes

Let me tell you all the reasons why

Think you're one of a kind.

Here's to you

The one that always pulls us through

Always do what you gotta do

You're one of a kind

Thank God you're mine.

You're an angel dressed in armor

You're the fair in every fight

You're my life and my safe harbor

Where the sun sets every night

And if my love is blind

I don't want to see the light.

It's your beauty that betrays you

Your smile gives you away.

Cause you're made of strength and mercy

And my soul is yours to save

I know this much is true

When my world was dark and blue

I know the only one who rescued me was you

Close your eyes

Let me tell you all the reasons why

You're never gonna to have to cry

Because you're one of a kind

Yeah, here's to you

The one that always pulls us through

You always do what you gotta do baby

Because you're one of a kind.

When your love pours down on me

I know I'm finally free

So I tell you gratefully

Every single beat in my heart is yours to keep

So close your eyes

Let me tell you all the reasons why babe

You're never going to have to cry baby

Because you're one of a kind

Yeah, here's to you

You're the one that always pulls us through

You always do what you got to do babe

'Cause you're one of a kind.

You're the reason why I'm breathing.

With a little look my way

You're the reason that I'm feeling

It's finally safe to stay!

