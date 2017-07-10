Lagu ini Mengingatkan Pada Penyesalan Terdalam Sepanjang Hidup Anda

SRIPOKU.COM - Lorde tak pernah berhenti menghasilkan lagu berkualitas.

Album-albumnya nyaris selalu meraih kesuksesan dan diterima masyarakat dengan baik.

Sebuah single kembali dihasilkannya berjudul Writer in the Dark.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan audionya.

Break the news - you're walking out

To be a good man for someone else

Sorry I was never good like you

Stood on my chest and kept me down

Hated hearing my name on the lips of a crowd

Did my best to exist just for you

Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark

Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark

Now she's gonna play and sing and lock you in her heart

Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark

I am my mother's child, I'll love you 'til my breathing stops

I'll love you 'til you call the cops on me

But in our darkest hours, I stumbled on a secret power

I'll find a way to be without you, babe

I still feel you, now and then

Slow like pseudo-ephedrine

When you see me, will you say I've changed?

I ride the subway, read the signs

I let the seasons change my mind

I love it here since I've stopped needing you

Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark

Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark

Now she's gonna play and sing and lock you in her heart

Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark

I am my mother's child, I'll love you 'til my breathing stops

I'll love you 'til you call the cops on me

But in our darkest hours, I stumbled on a secret power

I'll find a way to be without you, babe

I am my mother's child, I'll love you 'til my breathing stops

I'll love you 'til you call the cops on me

But in our darkest hours, I stumbled on a secret power

I'll find a way to be without you, babe

