Lagu ini Mengingatkan Pada Penyesalan Terdalam Sepanjang Hidup Anda

Lorde tak pernah berhenti menghasilkan lagu berkualitas. Album-albumnya nyaris selalu meraih kesuksesan dan diterima masyarakat dengan baik.

Sebuah single kembali dihasilkannya berjudul Writer in the Dark.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan audionya.
Break the news - you're walking out
To be a good man for someone else
Sorry I was never good like you
Stood on my chest and kept me down
Hated hearing my name on the lips of a crowd
Did my best to exist just for you

Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark
Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark
Now she's gonna play and sing and lock you in her heart
Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark

I am my mother's child, I'll love you 'til my breathing stops
I'll love you 'til you call the cops on me
But in our darkest hours, I stumbled on a secret power
I'll find a way to be without you, babe

I still feel you, now and then
Slow like pseudo-ephedrine
When you see me, will you say I've changed?
I ride the subway, read the signs
I let the seasons change my mind
I love it here since I've stopped needing you

Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark
Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark
Now she's gonna play and sing and lock you in her heart
Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark

I am my mother's child, I'll love you 'til my breathing stops
I'll love you 'til you call the cops on me
But in our darkest hours, I stumbled on a secret power
I'll find a way to be without you, babe

I am my mother's child, I'll love you 'til my breathing stops
I'll love you 'til you call the cops on me
But in our darkest hours, I stumbled on a secret power
I'll find a way to be without you, babe

Penulis: Yohanes Endra Kristianto
Sumber: TribunStyle.com

Berita Ini Sudah Diterbitkan di Situs http://style.tribunnews.com/ dengan Judul:
Lirik Lorde Writer in the Dark - Lagu ini Mengingatkanmu Pada Penyesalan Terdalam Sepanjang Hidup

Editor: Bedjo
Sumber: TribunStyle.com
