Lagu Wildfire Bikin Kamu Merasa Jauh Lebih Baik, Nyanyikanlah!

SRIPOKU.COM - John Mayer tak pernah berhenti menghasilkan lagu berkualitas.

Album-albumnya nyaris selalu meraih kesuksesan dan diterima masyarakat dengan baik.

Sebuah single yang pernah dihasilkannya berjudul Wildfire

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan videonya.

River's strong you can't,

Swim inside it we could

String some lights up the, hill beside it

Tonight the moon's so bright you could,

You could drive with your headlights out

'Cause a little bit of summer's what the whole year's all about

You look fine, fine, fine

Put your feet up next to mine

We can watch that water line get higher and higher

Say, say, say

Ain't it been some kind of day

You and me been catching on like a wildfire

Don't get up just to, get another you can

drink from mine, we can't, leave each other

We can dance with the dead

You can rest your head

On my shoulder if you want to get older with me

'Cause a little bit of summer makes a lot of history

You look fine, fine, fine

Put your feet up next to mine

We can watch that water line get higher and higher

Say, say, say

Ain't it been some kind of day

You and me been catching on like a wildfire

I got a rock from the river in my medicine bag

Magpie feather in his medicine bag

Say, say, say

Ain't it been some kind of day

You and me been catchin' on like a wildfire

