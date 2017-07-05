SriwijayaPost/
Lagu Wildfire Bikin Kamu Merasa Jauh Lebih Baik, Nyanyikanlah!

John Mayer tak pernah berhenti menghasilkan lagu berkualitas. Album-albumnya nyaris selalu meraih kesuksesan dan diterima masyarakat dengan baik. Se

SRIPOKU.COM - John Mayer tak pernah berhenti menghasilkan lagu berkualitas.

Album-albumnya nyaris selalu meraih kesuksesan dan diterima masyarakat dengan baik.

Sebuah single yang pernah dihasilkannya berjudul Wildfire

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan videonya.

River's strong you can't,
Swim inside it we could
String some lights up the, hill beside it
Tonight the moon's so bright you could,
You could drive with your headlights out

'Cause a little bit of summer's what the whole year's all about

You look fine, fine, fine
Put your feet up next to mine
We can watch that water line get higher and higher
Say, say, say
Ain't it been some kind of day
You and me been catching on like a wildfire

Don't get up just to, get another you can
drink from mine, we can't, leave each other
We can dance with the dead
You can rest your head
On my shoulder if you want to get older with me

'Cause a little bit of summer makes a lot of history

You look fine, fine, fine
Put your feet up next to mine
We can watch that water line get higher and higher
Say, say, say
Ain't it been some kind of day
You and me been catching on like a wildfire

I got a rock from the river in my medicine bag
Magpie feather in his medicine bag

Say, say, say
Ain't it been some kind of day
You and me been catchin' on like a wildfire

Penulis: Yohanes Endra Kristianto
Sumber: TribunStyle.com

Berita Ini Sudah Diterbitkan di Situs http://bola.kompas.com/ dengan Judul:
Lirik John Mayer Wildfire - Lagu ini Bikin Kamu Merasa Jauh Lebih Baik, Nyanyikan!

Editor: Bedjo
Sumber: TribunStyle.com
