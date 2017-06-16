Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Batman, Hits Baru Buat Kamu yang Kepingin Jadi Batman
Bukan cuma anak-anak, orang dewasa juga masih banyak yang menggilai sosok Batman. Sosoknya yang cerdas dan dibutuhkan banyak orang menjadikannya super
Sosoknya yang cerdas dan dibutuhkan banyak orang menjadikannya super hero yang sangat dicintai banyak orang.
Melalui single keduanya Batman ini, Jaden Smith akan ajak kamu 'menyamar' jadi Batman sesungguhnya.
Penasaran? Berikut musik dan liriknya.
Jaden Smith - Batman
[Intro]
Yah, yah!
[Verse 1]
Batman, Batman, Batman
Joker just put me on acid
You on the wave like a Maverick
You need to make something happen
Batman, Batman, Batman
Please put me on new fashion
I ain't learn nothing since last year
You got the renegade fabrics
Batman, Batman, Batman
Please put me up on a Tesla (skrrt!)
I'm tryna be hella extra
Please hand-me-down a new sweatshirt
Batman, Batman, Batman
Heard that you ain't got a mattress
Heard that you king of Manhattan
You always stay in the 'Basas
[Hook]
Batman, Batman, Batman
We need to settle the scores
Jokers they still want a war
Watch out, I'm closing the doors
[Verse 2]
Batman, Batman, Batman
I heard you married a Porsche
That shit is all in the past
Plus we got very divorced
You ain't ready for the war
Skywalker with the Force
1, 2, 3, 4—D'artiste is making noise
In the suburbs with the boys
On a roll, no Royce
Had to save the day, every single way
We don't really got a choice
Batman, Batman, Batman
Please save the day from the demons
I was sipping, he was leaning
We drove right into a precinct
[Hook]
Batman, Batman, Batman
Why you look flyer than hell
Don't think the album will sell
But this shit might fly off the shelf
[Verse 3]
Batman, Batman, Batman
So fly that you mad at yourself
You the one who got the juice
City crying for your help
Shooting up on Skid Row
Out your window look and you could tell
Get it from under their spell
If I don't do it, then who else?
Need me to shoot up the sable
I'll be there to get the info
Skrrtin' through the residential (skrrt!)
I wish it was this plain and simple
Lemme pull up to the party
Knee like 35 pedestrians
[Hook]
Batman, Batman, Batman
Why you look flyer than hell
Don't think the album will sell
But this shit might fly off the shelf
Batman, Batman, Batman
We need to settle the scores
Jokers they still want a war
Hold up, I'm closing the doors
[Verse 4]
Batman, Batman, Batman
So fly that you mad at yourself
You the one who got the juice
City crying for your help
Batman, Batman, Batman
That was not part of the deal
You was protecting the bank
Then you walked off with a mil
Penulis: Triroessita Intan Petiwi
Sumber: TribunStyle.com
