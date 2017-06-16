Lirik Lagu Batman, Hits Baru Buat Kamu yang Kepingin Jadi Batman

SRIPOKU.COM Bukan cuma anak-anak, orang dewasa juga masih banyak yang menggilai sosok Batman.

Sosoknya yang cerdas dan dibutuhkan banyak orang menjadikannya super hero yang sangat dicintai banyak orang.

Melalui single keduanya Batman ini, Jaden Smith akan ajak kamu 'menyamar' jadi Batman sesungguhnya.

Penasaran? Berikut musik dan liriknya.

Jaden Smith - Batman

[Intro]

Yah, yah!

[Verse 1]

Batman, Batman, Batman

Joker just put me on acid

You on the wave like a Maverick

You need to make something happen

Batman, Batman, Batman

Please put me on new fashion

I ain't learn nothing since last year

You got the renegade fabrics

Batman, Batman, Batman

Please put me up on a Tesla (skrrt!)

I'm tryna be hella extra

Please hand-me-down a new sweatshirt

Batman, Batman, Batman

Heard that you ain't got a mattress

Heard that you king of Manhattan

You always stay in the 'Basas

[Hook]

Batman, Batman, Batman

We need to settle the scores

Jokers they still want a war

Watch out, I'm closing the doors

[Verse 2]

Batman, Batman, Batman

I heard you married a Porsche

That shit is all in the past

Plus we got very divorced

You ain't ready for the war

Skywalker with the Force

1, 2, 3, 4—D'artiste is making noise

In the suburbs with the boys

On a roll, no Royce

Had to save the day, every single way

We don't really got a choice

Batman, Batman, Batman

Please save the day from the demons

I was sipping, he was leaning

We drove right into a precinct

[Hook]

Batman, Batman, Batman

Why you look flyer than hell

Don't think the album will sell

But this shit might fly off the shelf

[Verse 3]

Batman, Batman, Batman

So fly that you mad at yourself

You the one who got the juice

City crying for your help

Shooting up on Skid Row

Out your window look and you could tell

Get it from under their spell

If I don't do it, then who else?

Need me to shoot up the sable

I'll be there to get the info

Skrrtin' through the residential (skrrt!)

I wish it was this plain and simple

Lemme pull up to the party

Knee like 35 pedestrians

[Hook]

Batman, Batman, Batman

Why you look flyer than hell

Don't think the album will sell

But this shit might fly off the shelf

Batman, Batman, Batman

We need to settle the scores

Jokers they still want a war

Hold up, I'm closing the doors

[Verse 4]

Batman, Batman, Batman

So fly that you mad at yourself

You the one who got the juice

City crying for your help

Batman, Batman, Batman

That was not part of the deal

You was protecting the bank

Then you walked off with a mil

Penulis: Triroessita Intan Petiwi

Sumber: TribunStyle.com

